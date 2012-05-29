STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up on China stimulus hopes

Mexico's IPC stock index rises 0.39 percent to 37,789 points on reports that China is undertaking new growth stimulus measures and ahead of U.S. consumer confidence data (1400 GMT). Leading gains, miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico is up 1.1 percent and beverage company Grupo Modelo advanced 2.0 percent. The IPC is on track to lose 4.2 percent this month with the euro zone continuing to weigh.