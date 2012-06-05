STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Celpa sees bids from GP, Equatorial

Equatorial Energia, a Brazilian power holding company, and private-equity fund GP Investiments expressed interest in buying all or part of debt-laden power distributor Celpa, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Celpa, a unit of power company Rede Energia serving the northern state of Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection in February, citing a deterioration in its finances. The company presented a debt restructuring plan last month to a court in that state to win Celpa more time to pay its debt.