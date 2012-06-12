版本:
FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's Embraer plans to sell global debt-statement

Embraer, the world's third largest maker of commercial aircraft, plans to sell dollar-denominated senior notes due in 2022 to fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs, the Brazilian company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Embraer hired the investment-banking units of Citigroup , Itaú Unibanco Holding and Morgan Stanley & Co to manage the transaction, the filing said.

