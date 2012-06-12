版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 21:48 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares edge up, Spain and Greece weigh

Mexico's IPC stock index edged up 0.05 percent to 37,055 points with investors still awaiting details on a bailout of Spain's banks and remaining on edge ahead of elections in Greece this weekend. During the last session, the IPC closed right above its one-year exponential moving average, which has acted as a key support in recent years.

