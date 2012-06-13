版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa's trading volumes climbed in May

BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange, said average daily trading volume at the Bovespa equities segment rose 1.4 percent to 7.43 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in May from the prior month. At the BM&F derivatives segment, the notional value of traded contracts rose 24 percent in May to 5.4 trillion reais, from 4.35 trillion reais in April.

Trading of exchange-traded futures, or ETFs, reached a record trading volume in May, the exchange said in a report released on Wednesday.

