公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 21:43 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares flat, Greece eyed

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat, up 0.11 at 37,183 points after U.S. data showed jobless claims rose last week and investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday's elections in Greece.

