STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares edge up on global central bank plan

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
Mexico's IPC stock index edged up 0.04 percent to 37,456.22 points on hope that possible coordinated action by major world central banks could offset any financial turmoil caused by the Greek election. But gains were curbed after a gauge of factory data in New York fell sharply in June and other disappointing U.S. manufacturing data suggested a top trading partner's economy could be cooling.
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.