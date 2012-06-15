版本:
2012年 6月 15日

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares edge up on global central bank plan

Mexico's IPC stock index edged up 0.04 percent to 37,456.22 points on hope that possible coordinated action by major world central banks could offset any financial turmoil caused by the Greek election. But gains were curbed after a gauge of factory data in New York fell sharply in June and other disappointing U.S. manufacturing data suggested a top trading partner's economy could be cooling.

