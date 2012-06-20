版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up slightly ahead of Fed decision

Mexico's IPC stock index edges up 0.06 percent to 38,711 points in a fifth consecutive session of gains ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers could signal new monetary stimulus for the U.S. economy. The index has advanced more than 2 percent this month.

