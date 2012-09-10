版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil bankruptcy requests fall in August-Serasa

Bankruptcy requests in Brazil fell in August to 192 from 200 in July, but remained at a level deemed as high as companies struggle with the impact of an economic slowdown and rising delinquencies, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Requests rose 13 percent in the first seven months, Serasa said.

