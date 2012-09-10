STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse cuts HRT target as Chariot well comes in dry

BRIEF-Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets
* Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Emerson Leite cut the recommendation on shares of Brazilian oil producer HRT Participações to "neutral" and cut the price target on the stock, after a Namibian well run by Chariot Oil and Gas ran dry in the same region as an HRT well .
Leite slashed their target on HRT shares to 3 reais each, down from 8.50 reais previously. "We would now prefer to wait for the company to prove its geological thesis in either (Brazil's) Solimões (Basin) or Namibia before getting exposure to the shares," the analysts wrote in a note.
HRT fell as much as 20 percent to 3.60 reais in mid-morning trading in São Paulo. HRT's Web site said it had a facility in the Namibian region where Chariot said its well came in dry.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged up to fresh 19-month highs on Thursday, helped by an extended rally on Wall Street and strong U.S. data though the dollar stepped back after a recent bounce.
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announces pricing of public offering of common units