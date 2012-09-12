STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer defaults fall for third months-Serasa

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Consumer delinquencies on bank loans and utility bills fell for the third months in a row in August, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday, in a fresh indication that households are finally getting current on their bills after months of strained finances. Serasa Experian's Consumer Delinquencies index fell 0.2 percent on a sequential basis, but jumped 7 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Delinquencies rose 16.2 percent in the year through August, a pace slower than the 23.4 percent pace reported in the same period of 2010, Serasa said. Non-bank debt defaults rose 1.5 percent in August, while loan delinquencies dropped 1.3 percent, and bounced checks fell 2.9 percent from the prior month, the company said.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate