STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Odebrecht Óleo e Gas considers IPO-CFO

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Odebrecht Óleo e Gas, the drilling unit of Brazil's largest heavy construction conglomerate, is considering selling shares for the first time in an initial public offering, Chief Financial Officer Mário Silva said in an event on Wednesday.
Silva did not disclose any additional information on the plans, or a potential timetable for the IPO.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.