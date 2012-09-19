版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 00:33 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Odebrecht Óleo e Gas considers IPO-CFO

Odebrecht Óleo e Gas, the drilling unit of Brazil's largest heavy construction conglomerate, is considering selling shares for the first time in an initial public offering, Chief Financial Officer Mário Silva said in an event on Wednesday.

Silva did not disclose any additional information on the plans, or a potential timetable for the IPO.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐