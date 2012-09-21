STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil phone cos may have to return $8.5 bln in assets-reports

Brazilian fixed-line operators may have to return 17.3 billion
reais ($8.5 billion) in assets such as equipment and buildings
to the government by 2025, when their operating licenses expire,
local newspapers reported on Friday. According to newspaper
Valor Econômico and O Estado de S. Paulo, phone industry
regulator Anatel will disclose an inventory of such assets later
in the day.
The reports said that Grupo Oi, the nation's
biggest fixed-line company, is currently in control of about 7.3
billion reais worth of those assets, while Telefonica Brasil
has 6.7 billion reais worth of those assets. A
spokeswoman for Anatel in Brasilia declined to confirm the
reports, which cited unnamed officials at Anatel as their
sources.