STXNEWS LATAM-Add Brazil stocks on recovery, valuations-HSBC

Investors should add Brazilian financial shares to take
advantage of a recovering economy and the expected reversal in
loan delinquencies, while upping their exposure to the
most-widely traded names to benefit from growing risk appetite,
analysts at HSBC Securities said in a report on Thursday.
According to a team led by Alexandre Gartner, HSBC's head of
Brazil equity research, the bank's new strategy model portfolio
is recommending investors to have an "overweight" position in
shares of Itaú Unibanco, Banco Bradesco,
Petrobras, Brasil Foods and Odontoprev
, among others.
Gartner is also recommending investors limit their exposure
to BM&FBovespa, Banco do Brasil, Banco
Santander Brasil and Cemig, some of which
were downgraded to a "neutral" position relative to the MSCI
Brazil index.