STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's requirements cut not linked to small banks-official

A decision by Brazil's central bank to reduce reserve
requirements for commercial banks was not motivated by the
liquidation of troubled consumer lenders Banco Cruzeiro do Sul
and Banco Prosper, a senior government official said
on Thursday. The bank lowered some requirements on deposits on
Sept. 14, the same day it folded the banks for accounting fraud
and losses.
"The reserve requirements decision has nothing to do with
the troubles facing some small banks. It was a decision more to
address the decision to ease monetary conditions after a very
weak growth during the first half of the year," said Pablo
Fonseca dos Santos, the Finance Ministry's undersecretary for
economic policy.