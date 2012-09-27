STXNEWS LATAM-GP Investments to buy 2,000 Brazil cell towers for $250 mln-filing

GP Investments, the largest Latin American private-equity firm, agreed to buy on Thursday 2,000 cell towers from an unnamed Brazilian wireless phone carrier for about 503 million reais ($250 million). Part of the money for the acquisition will come from GP Investment's GP Capital Partners V, with a firm commitment between $90 million and $164 million.

The transaction will allow GP to create Brazil's largest operator of cell towers - where antennas and electronic communications equipment are placed, the firm said in a securities filing.