版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 21:26 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil sees capital adequacy ratio rise

Banco do Brasil's capital adequacy ratio will rise by around 0.5 percentage point with the use of part of the funds obtained in an 8.1 billion real ($4 billion) loan from the federal government, the nation's largest lender said in a filing on Tuesday. The bank's solvency ratio was at 14.6 percent at the end of the second quarter. The loan was announced last month.

