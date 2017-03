Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that third-quarter net revenue rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier, picking up from a weaker second quarter as government stimulus spurred consumer demand. Second-quarter net revenue grew 6.8 percent from a year before. At Pão de Açúcar's stores that had been open for at least 12 months, gross sales grew 7.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.