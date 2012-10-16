STXNEWS LATAM-Decline in Brazil consumer defaults seen in early 2013

A forward-looking gauge of consumer loan defaults in Brazil fell
for a 10th straight month in August, credit research company
Serasa Experian said on Tuesday, in the latest sign of relief
for banks struggling with credit-related losses this year.
The so-called Serasa Experian Consumer Default Outlook index
fell 1.5 percent to a reading of 94.8, the company said in a
statement. The decline was caused by "a fall in borrowing costs
after the reduction of the benchmark Selic interest rate, more
competition in the banking sector and the very low unemployment
rate," the statement said.
The index is used to forecast trends in consumer defaults
over the coming six months.