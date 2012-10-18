版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 22:29 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil companies increase loan demand in Sept-Serasa

Brazilian corporate demand for bank loans, measured on an average daily basis, rose 0.5 percent in September from the prior month, reflecting a gradual recovery in economic activity, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

Without calendar adjustments, corporate credit demand fell 17 percent from August, which had four more weekdays than September. Demand for credit by small and medium-sized businesses fell from the previous month, but large companies posted a slight increase in requests for loans, Serasa said.

