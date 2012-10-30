版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Itaúsa approves stock repurchase program-filing

The board of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA, the investment holding company that controls Brazil's largest private sector bank, approved on Tuesday a plan to buy as many as 70 million common and 240 million preferred stock - a little less than 10 percent of the firm's outstanding stock, according to a securities filing.

The company said in a separate filing that net income rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter to 1.34 billion reais ($660 million) from a year earlier. Profit rose as income from Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and bathroom fittings maker Duratex SA offset losses in Elekeiroz SA and technology company Grupo Itautec SA.

