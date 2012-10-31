STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Alliansce to raise $246 mln in share sale-filing

Alliansce Shopping Centers SA, Brazil's No. 4 shopping mall
operator by market value, plans to raise about 500 million reais
($246 million) in a share offering to fund acquisitions and
expand its existing malls, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday. The so-called primary offering, or a share sale whose
proceeds will only go to the company's coffers, will forgo the
additional and supplementary lots in the sale.
Alliansce, which is based in Rio de Janeiro,
hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Banco Bradesco SA, BTG Pactual Group
and Credit Suisse Group to handle the
deal. The plan still requires regulatory approval, the filing
said.