STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sells roughly $157 mln in peso bonds

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF said it has sold 750 million pesos ($157 million) in peso-denominated bonds, maturing in 51 months. The bonds will pay the local benchmark Badlar rate plus 425 basis points. That represents nearly 20 percent a year currently.
The company is selling debt on the local market to help meet targets to invest about $7 billion a year through 2017 to boost Argentina's flagging oil and natural gas production.
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.