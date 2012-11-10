STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sells roughly $157 mln in peso bonds

Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF said it has sold 750 million pesos ($157 million) in peso-denominated bonds, maturing in 51 months. The bonds will pay the local benchmark Badlar rate plus 425 basis points. That represents nearly 20 percent a year currently.

The company is selling debt on the local market to help meet targets to invest about $7 billion a year through 2017 to boost Argentina's flagging oil and natural gas production.