STXNEWS LATAM-ABC Brasil to buy back up to 10 pct of outstanding stock-filing

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
The board of Banco ABC Brasil SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Arab Banking Corp., authorized on Monday a plan to buy back as many as 3.411 million preferred shares, or up to 10 percent of the bank's outstanding stock, within the next year. ABC Brasil said in a regulatory filing that the repurchase aims to "maximize value creation for our shareholders and make feasible a compensation plan to remunerate management."
ABC Brasil hired the brokerage arms of Banco Votorantim SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and BTG Pactual Group to manage the transaction, according to the filing.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.