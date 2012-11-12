STXNEWS LATAM-Vale, Hypermarcas seen losing ground in Bovespa index-Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Morgan Stanley & Co strategist Guilherme Paiva said in a client note on Monday that preferred shares of Vale SA, the most widely traded stock in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, and common shares of Hypermarcas SA are likely to see their weight in the index reduced when the exchange revises its composition in early January. Paiva and his team expect the Bovespa index to have two new additions, shares of commercial real estate company BR Properties SA and Energias do Brasil SA, with no deletions.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.