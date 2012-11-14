STXNEWS LATAM-BG Group sells stake in Argentina's Metrogas

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Britain's BG Group has agreed the sale of its direct and indirect participation in troubled Argentine natural gas distributor Metrogas, the company said on Wednesday.
BG will sell its 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino - the holding company that controls Metrogas - as well as a 7 percent direct stake in the gas distributor to Integra Gas Distribution LLC for an undisclosed sum.
"(BG) is leaving its Argentine business," a Metrogas spokesman said, adding that he did not have any information about Integra Gas Distribution. Local brokerages said they did not know who owned the company or what it did.
Metrogas, which distributes natural gas to about 2 million customers in and around the capital Buenos Aires, has been suffering financial problems due to a tariff freeze imposed a decade ago at the height of a sharp economic crisis. In September, it said it was struggling to pay providers because of the tariff freeze.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).