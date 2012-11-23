版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil may ease rules for IPOs below $71.5 mln-regulator

Brazil's securities and exchange regulator CVM is considering easing rules for initial public offerings of up to 150 million reais ($71.5 million) to facilitate the access of small- and mid-sized companies to funding in capital markets. In a statement published on Friday, CVM said it would be willing to forgo a series of requirements for so-called small IPOs on a "case-by-case" basis.

The regulator is on a working group that will submit a series of recommendations to the government to incentivize such transactions, the statement said.

