STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's ROE decline 'structural' in nature-UBS

Strategists at UBS Securities led by Nicholas Smithie said in a
report on Wednesday that the current return on equity in Brazil
equities prints just above 10 percent, half the ROE observed
only six years ago. For most emerging market countries, the
declines are likely to be a more cyclical affair whereas in
Brazil's case, "the regulatory intervention and the end of the
commodity super-cycle mean that the decline in ROE is more
structural in nature," Smithie and his team said in the report.
The team estimates that Brazil's ROE can recover to around
12 percent, "which only puts its fair value price-to-earnings
ratio at 10.2 times, close to the prevailing multiple." Stock
selection is rather limited too, UBS' Smithie added, as "we
either find companies with poor fundamentals that trade at
depressed valuations, or domestically-focused companies that
appear fundamentally overvalued."