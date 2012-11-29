版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五

STXNEWS LATAM-Deutsche Bank raises Usiminas target on 'cultural change'

Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Rodrigo Barros on Thursday raised the target price on shares in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA to 16 reais from 14 reais previously. Barros said in a note that the company, known as Usiminas, "is going through a cultural change that is likely to result in improving results for many years, not just in 2013."

The analyst reiterated his "top pick" and "buy" recommendations on the stock.

