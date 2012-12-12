STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's SulAmérica sees premiums rising-CEO

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
Brazilian insurers will likely increase the cost of policies next year to counter a decline in borrowing costs that drove down financial income and profit margins, Thomaz de Menezes, chief executive officer of SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA , said on Wednesday. Under de Menezes, SulAmérica, Brazil's third-largest insurer, has stuck to discipline as a way to weather an adverse market scenario for insurers plagued with rising frequency ratios - a measure of the frequency of use of services covered by insurers - and claims.
He said at an event in São Paulo that reductions in prices for auto and healthcare insurance policies by some of SulAmérica's rivals are "not sustainable."
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: