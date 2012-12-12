版本:
2012年 12月 13日 星期四 00:18 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's SulAmérica sees premiums rising-CEO

Brazilian insurers will likely increase the cost of policies next year to counter a decline in borrowing costs that drove down financial income and profit margins, Thomaz de Menezes, chief executive officer of SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA , said on Wednesday. Under de Menezes, SulAmérica, Brazil's third-largest insurer, has stuck to discipline as a way to weather an adverse market scenario for insurers plagued with rising frequency ratios - a measure of the frequency of use of services covered by insurers - and claims.

He said at an event in São Paulo that reductions in prices for auto and healthcare insurance policies by some of SulAmérica's rivals are "not sustainable."

