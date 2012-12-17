STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs reaffirms Vale's 'buy' rating on asset sales

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Marcelo Aguiar said in a report on Monday that potential sales of non-core assets at mining giant Vale SA expected for next year "would be one of the key drivers to improve the company's returns." Aguiar, who cited in his report a newspaper interview with Vale Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, said the world's largest iron ore producer could announce the sale of two assets in the oil and gas sector in the coming weeks and a strategic partnership that could take a stake between 30 percent and 50 percent in the company's logistic business.