STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa diversifies custody on to fixed-income-report

BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange operator, is advancing in plans to boost registration and custody business volumes of fixed-income securities, thanks to the easing of certain regulation in the segment, Valor Econômico reported, citing company executives. Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is Brazil's largest depositary of securities, with a 97 percent market share.

BM&FBovespa has seen the stock of promissory notes for agribusiness projects, known as LCAs, under custody by 180 percent in the past 12 months, and is already stepping up its participation in similar markets for real estate, housing and corporate debt securities, Paulo Cirulli, head of products at the company, told Valor.

Calls made to BM&FBovespa's press office to confirm the content of the Valor story were not immediately answered.