STXNEWS LATAM-Esteves elected chairman of BR Properties-filing

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
The board of directors of commercial real estate investment trust company BR Properties SA chose billionaire financier André Esteves as its chairman, according to a securities filing on Friday. Esteves is the chief executive and main shareholder of BTG Pactual Group, which bought a 28.1 percent stake in BR Properties almost a year ago.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.