版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 22:18 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Esteves elected chairman of BR Properties-filing

The board of directors of commercial real estate investment trust company BR Properties SA chose billionaire financier André Esteves as its chairman, according to a securities filing on Friday. Esteves is the chief executive and main shareholder of BTG Pactual Group, which bought a 28.1 percent stake in BR Properties almost a year ago.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐