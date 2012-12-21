STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol says Nov passenger volume drops 9.3 pct

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said its passenger volume dropped by 9.3 percent in November but fare prices per kilometer yield rose 8.5 percent compared with the same month last year, the company said in a statement.
Gol, Latin America's largest low-cost airline, said the number of seats on domestic flights shrank 16.9 percent in November from a year ago, due mainly to the closure of Webjet after it was bought by Gol.
Seat occupancy on Gol's planes, however, rose to 69.8 percent, a 5.4 percent increase from November of 2011.
Gol has reported a net loss in five of the past six quarters, including a 517 million reais ($249.14 million) loss in the third quarter of 2011.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.