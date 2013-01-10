FINNEWS LATAM-Paraguay plans to sell bonds via Citigroup, BofA-source

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
The government of Paraguay hired the investment banking units of Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp to arrange meetings with investors that could lead to a bond offering, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The potential transaction comes in the same week that Moody's Investors Service raised Paraguay's government bond ratings to "Ba3" from "B1" - both below investment-grade - with a "stable" outlook. The credit rating company cited the strength of the country's finances, a build-up of international reserves and growing infrastructure investments.
Bankers, government officials and investors are scheduled to meet in London to discuss a potential transaction before the end of this week, said the source, who is not allowed to speak about the deal publicly.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.