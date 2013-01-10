FINNEWS LATAM-Copeinca unit plans to sell bonds in reopening-source

Corporación Pesquera Inca SA, a subsidiary of Norway's Copeinca ASA, plans to sell $75 million of bonds due in 2017 in a reopening as early as Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The company hired BTG Pactual Group and Banco Santander SA to handle the transaction, the source added.

The current amount of Corporación debt outstanding is $175 million. The company is looking to sell the bonds at 106 cents on the dollar, said the source, who requested anonymity because the transaction has not been completed.