STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil prepares to exit partial stake in reinsurer IRB-gazette

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The Brazilian government signed a decree on Wednesday setting the terms for a reduction in its stake in IRB-Brasil Re, the state-controlled reinsurer. The government plans to auction off to the entity's employees a package of common and preferred shares of the Rio de Janeiro-based institution worth 2.58 billion reais ($1.25 billion) through Feb. 20, before offering them to private investors.
The plan is another step in the government's decision to open the reinsurance market to private investors - a move that began in 2004 with the gradual privatization of IRB. Apart from the federal government, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA are shareholders of IRB-Brasil Re, the gazette added.
Details on the potential offer to investors were not available in the decree.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.