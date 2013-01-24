版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil steel distributors says sales rose 1.5 pct in 2012

Sales of flat steel products at Brazilian warehouses rose 1.5 percent last year to 4.355 million metric tonnes, industry group Sindisider said on Thursday. In December alone, sales plunged 18.8 percent while inventory rose to 3 times sales, the highest level in more than five months, the group added.

According to Sindisider, sales could rise 20 percent in January, while purchases from mills could rise 15 percent as inventory remains above normal levels. For this year, the group forecasts 6 percent growth in sales of flat steel products such as plates, slabs as well as hot- and cold-rolled steel.
