STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil economic activity index up 0.3 pct - Serasa

Serasa Experian's Economic Activity index, which tracks a number of economic indicators in Brazil on a monthly basis, rose 0.3 percent in November from October, down from a rise of 0.4 percent the prior month, the Sao Paulo-based credit research company said on Monday. The indicator expanded by 1.2 percent from November 2011, Serasa said in a report.
