FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Usiminas sells 1 bln reais of debt in private placement

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest flat steel producer, sold 1 billion reais ($502 million) of local notes in a private placement, according to a securities filing on Thursday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay maturing, more expensive debt and to strengthen the company's cash holdings, the filing added.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.