公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 20:14 BJT

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Usiminas sells 1 bln reais of debt in private placement

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest flat steel producer, sold 1 billion reais ($502 million) of local notes in a private placement, according to a securities filing on Thursday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay maturing, more expensive debt and to strengthen the company's cash holdings, the filing added.

