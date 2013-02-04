STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil shareholders to decide unit IPO on Feb. 20

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Banco do Brasil SA will host a shareholders' meeting on Feb. 20 to decide on a plan to list its insurance and annuity unit. Brazil's largest bank by assets said late last year that an initial public offering of BB Seguridade, as the unit is known, could help it unlock value from a fast-growing business and propel growth from health and pension plans to retirement funds and reinsurance.
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.