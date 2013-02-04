版本:
中国
2013年 2月 4日

STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil shareholders to decide unit IPO on Feb. 20

Banco do Brasil SA will host a shareholders' meeting on Feb. 20 to decide on a plan to list its insurance and annuity unit. Brazil's largest bank by assets said late last year that an initial public offering of BB Seguridade, as the unit is known, could help it unlock value from a fast-growing business and propel growth from health and pension plans to retirement funds and reinsurance.

