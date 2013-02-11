STXNEWS LATAM-Paraguay approves new Monsanto GMO soy variety

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Paraguay authorized the sale of Monsanto's Intacta RR2 Pro genetically modified soybeans, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
Like Monsanto's popular Roundup Ready soy, these beans are resistant to glyphosate-based herbicides, but they also help protect against caterpillars.
Paraguay is the world's No. 4 soybean exporter, although it lags far behind top three suppliers the United States, Brazil and Argentina.
A group of Paraguayan farmers asked the country's courts last week to stop U.S. biotech giant Monsanto from charging royalties for use of its Roundup Ready soybeans, arguing the company's patent on the seeds had expired.
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.