版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 18日 星期一 23:31 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil central bank program to cut oversight costs

Brazil's central bank will launch on Tuesday a program aimed at reducing oversight costs across financial institutions, according to a statement. The Otimiza BC program will open a forum to discuss ways to streamline the cost of financial regulation and the creation of a committee that will help improve communication between the central bank and the industry.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐