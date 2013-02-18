STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES opens $510 mln World Cup credit line

Brazil's state development bank BNDES approved on Monday to extend up to $1 billion reais ($510 million) in loans to help state and municipal governments finance soccer World Cup events.

Loans will be disbursed through state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and will help fund preparation for the World Cup soccer tournaments that are to be hosted in 12 cities in 2014, the bank said in a statement. The bank will charge interest of 2 percentage points above the so-called benchmark TJLP rate and maturities for the loans could be of up to 10 years.