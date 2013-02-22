STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Friday

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for
Brazilian stocks for Friday:
Brasil Plural Securities analysts led by Renato Antunes cut
the price target on preferred, Class A shares of Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA to 11.5 reais from 12
reais, keeping the recommendation at "underweight."
Analyst Rodolfo de Angele of JPMorgan Securities cut the
price target on preferred shares of Metalúrgica Gerdau SA
to 31.5 reais from 32 reais. The "overweight"
recommendation on the stock was maintained.
De Angele also cut the target on shares of Gerdau SA
to 20 reais from 20.5 reais, but raised the
recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral."
Analyst Edmo Chagas of BTG Pactual Group also trimmed the
target for shares of Gerdau to 18 reais from a prior 20 reais.
The "neutral" recommendation on the stock was maintained.