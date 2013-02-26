版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Sustainability of Brazil steel price hikes under question-BofA

Potential price hikes for flat steel products and higher import tariffs could create a positive momentum for Brazilian steelmakers, but such developments are generally priced in, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Thiago Lofiego said on Tuesday. "Although this is a clear positive for flat steel players in Brazil, we question the sustainability and think such hikes might not be fully implemented," Lofiego said in a client note.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts remain cautious on the outlook for the industry in Brazil.
