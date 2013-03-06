STXNEWS LATAM-Telefonica Brasil seeks to cut 1,000 jobs -union

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
Telefónica Brasil SA, which controls Brazil's largest wireless carrier, plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs through a program for voluntary buyouts, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.
The company did not have an immediate comment.
Telefónica Brasil, which has operations in mobile and fixed-line telephony, pay TV and broadband Internet, is involved in a plan to cut infrastructure building expenses, sell cellphone towers and share its network with other carriers to lower costs.
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)