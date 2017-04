Brazilian hotel operator BHG SA said on Thursday it plans to issue about 500 million reais ($254 million) of new common shares, according to a market filing.

The company known as Brazil Hospitality Group, the No.3 hotel operator in the country, said the share sale would be coordinated by the investment banking units of Itaú, BTG Pactual, Bradesco, BES Investimento and Goldman Sachs. The offering may be expanded to include more shares.