STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OGX struggles with offshore oil output

Oil company OGX, which is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Monday that output from its offshore oil wells fell to 11,300 barrels of oil equivalent a day in February from 13,200 bpd in January.

In a market filing, OGX SA said its total oil and gas output rose to 16,800 bpd last month from 16,400 bpd the month before, due to improved output from onshore wells that grew to 5,500 bpd from 3,200 bpd in January.

OGX shares have lost 82 percent of their face value over the past 12 months as investors worried about Batista's ability to deliver on his promises. The company has consistently missed its production targets.

Last week, BTG Pactual Group cast Batista's holding conglomerate EBX a credit and management lifeline that sent shares of all of the group's companies soaring.