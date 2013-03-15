版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rise after economic activity data

Brazilian stocks opened higher on Friday after central bank data suggested economic activity gained momentum in January.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were Itaú Unibanco , Brazil's largest non-government bank, and iron-ore mining firm Vale SA.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.25 percent to 57,425.62 shortly after the opening.
