STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rise after economic activity data

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
Brazilian stocks opened higher on Friday after central bank data suggested economic activity gained momentum in January.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were Itaú Unibanco , Brazil's largest non-government bank, and iron-ore mining firm Vale SA.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.25 percent to 57,425.62 shortly after the opening.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
* On March 31, co's unit, others entered into formal amendment to amended and restated agreement of agreement dated November 17, 2014